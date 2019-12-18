Impeachment Is an Obligation: No One Is Above the Law: Congresswoman Robin Kelly

Congresswoman Robin Kelly speaks on the pending articles of Impeachment of President Donald Trump on December 18, 2019. Video below. (Screenshot – Video supplied by Congresswoman Robin Kelly’s office)

“The facts are simple. The path forward is clear: impeachment is not an option, it’s an obligation because no one is above the law.”

Washington, D.C.-(ENEWSPF)- Today, Congresswoman Robin Kelly, a member of the National Security Oversight Subcommittee, delivered this speech on the House Floor regarding the pending articles of Impeachment against President Donald John Trump for his efforts to recruit a foreign government to interfere in American elections:

“Madame Speaker, today is a solemn day in America. A day that none of us hoped for when we came to Congress.

“But the events of today are something that each of us swore that we were prepared to execute in defense of the Constitution of the United States – against all enemies, foreign and domestic.

“This is the oath that binds the men and women of the 116th Congress, as our democracy implores we defend her.

“A clear and present threat to American Democracy is what brings us here.

“The architect, a President who asked that a foreign nation interfere in our election. This was our Founding Fathers’ greatest fear.

“I cast this solemn vote for the many individuals in my district who entrusted me to be their voice in Congress. They entrusted me to uphold our Constitution for them.

“I vote yes for Sarah in Chicago, Doug in Kankakee, Diane in Flossmoor.

“Yes, for Kathy in Momence, Kathryn in Crete and Jimmie in Park Forest.

“The facts are simple. The path forward is clear: impeachment is not an option, it’s an obligation because no one is above the law.”

Who is “Jimmie from Park Forest?”

In the remarks above and video below, Congresswoman Kelly references, “Jimmie from Park Forest” as one of the people for whom she will vote “Yes” to impeach President Trump.

So, who is “Jimmie from Park Forest?”

According to Congresswoman Kelly’s Communications Director James Lewis, “Jimmie from Park Forest” is one of the thousands who called or emailed her office in the last week in support of the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Mr. Lewis said, per House ethics rules, their office is not permitted to share constituent communication or contact without permission.

We have requested that Congresswoman Kelly’s office share our contact information with “Jimmie from Park Forest” and look forward to speaking with him.

Congresswoman Robin Kelly speaks on the pending articles of Impeachment of President Donald Trump on December 18, 2019. Video below. (Video supplied by Congresswoman Robin Kelly’s office)

Remarks and video supplied by Congresswoman Robin Kelly’s office.