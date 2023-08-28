Illinois’ Freedom Trail: Exploring the Underground Railroad

Little-known historical tales of Freedom Seekers’ journey through the Calumet Region

Cook County, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Reservations are now being taken for the next “Hike the Freedom Trail” tour. This is scheduled for Saturday, September 23, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This tour will be special in that we’ll have a brief celebration of the one-year anniversary of the installation of the Illinois State Historical marker

Join the Little Calumet River Underground Railroad Project experts when they “Hike the Freedom Trail” on Saturday, September 23, 2023. Hear the fascinating and historically accurate story of the hundreds, perhaps thousands, of escaped slaves called “Freedom Seekers” who traveled the Underground Railroad (UGRR) through the south Chicagoland region seeking freedom in the north prior to the U.S. Civil War. They often found refuge and replenishment with local abolitionists such as the Jan Ton family who owned a farm near Beaubien Woods Forest Preserve on the Little Calumet River, which we’ll visit.

Leading this educational outing on the history of the UGRR in the Calumet region are Professor Larry McClellan, the foremost authority on the Underground Railroad in Northern Illinois, and Tom Shepherd of the Little Calumet River Underground Railroad Project.

Freedom Trail Event is FREE

This is a FREE event, co-sponsored by the Forest Preserves of Cook County and the Calumet Heritage Partnership.

The tour will depart from the Beaubien Woods boat launch. It will last approximately 2 1/2 to 3 hours, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The boat launch is located at approximately 134th Street and the Little Calumet Riverfront.

The tour will be partly by bus, and partly by a hike requiring moderate walking. Please dress appropriately for the weather.

Participants for this free event must pre-register. There are a limited number of seats. To reserve a spot use the Constant Contact app. After registration, you will receive further details.

For additional information, contact Tom Shepherd at 773-370-3305 or [email protected].