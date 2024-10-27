Illinois Community Colleges Enrollment Surges to Largest Fall-to-Fall Increase in 15 Years

Systemwide enrollment grows for the third year and continues to outpace national community college growth rates.

Springfield, IL—(ENEWSPF)—Enrollment surges at Illinois community colleges and continues to climb for the third straight year, according to the Fall 2024 Illinois Community College Opening Enrollment Report released today by the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB).

The Illinois Community College System’s opening Fall 2024 enrollment report recorded an overall increase of 7.4%, the largest fall-to-fall enrollment growth in the last 15 years, outpacing last year’s fall enrollment increase of 5.7%.

Gov. Pritzker as Enrollment Surges

“Our community colleges are stronger than ever, and the proof is in the numbers,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The Fall 2023 to Fall 2024 rate of enrollment incline for the Illinois Community Colleges System is outpacing growth nationally and is the best we’ve seen in 15 years. According to a report released by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, Fall 2024 community college enrollment nationally increased 4.7 percent from the previous year compared to the 7.4 percent growth in Illinois. On behalf of the State of Illinois, congratulations to all our leaders, faculty, and students on this outstanding milestone!”

Systemwide, Illinois Community Colleges increased headcount (+7.4 percent) and Full-time Equivalent (FTE) (+6.7 percent) from the previous year. Only the 7.5 percent increase from Fall 2008 to Fall 2009 during the Great Recession was higher.

ICCB Executive Director Brian Durham

“Illinois Community Colleges are affordable, equitable, and serve as pathways to economic opportunity. They continue to adapt and innovate by meeting students where they are and delivering access to higher education in more ways than ever. This latest data reaffirms that our system is delivering on its mission, serving communities across the state and becoming an even more popular choice for Illinois’ students,” said ICCB Executive Director Brian Durham.

Statewide enrollment data shows that 37 of 45 community colleges experienced an increase in headcount enrollment from Fall 2023 to Fall 2024. Enrollment growth can be linked to innovative programs that create more access to college-level instruction, including the Dual Credit program, which saw a nearly 20 percent increase in enrollment by academically qualified high school students who earned college credit while still in high school last year.

“Illinois’ growing dual credit program is a game-changer, preparing students for the workforce and filling high-demand, well-paying jobs across various industries. Dual credit students, along with community college graduates, are the driving force behind the state’s economic growth, demonstrating the transformative power of our education system and its vital role in building a stronger, more resilient workforce” said Keith Cornille, President of Heartland Community College and chair of the Illinois Council of Community College Presidents.

SUMMARY OF OPENING FALL ENROLLMENT AT ILLINOIS PUBLIC COMMUNITY COLLEGES FROM 2020-2024

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Headcount 233,777 230,490 233,758 246,931 265,227 % Change from Previous Year -13.8% -1.4% 1.4% 5.6% 7.4% FTE 138,237 132,358 132,913 140,029 149,469 % Change from Previous Year -12.4% -4.3% 0.4% 5.4% 6.7%

“As the state’s workforce development needs grow, more people are turning to community colleges for the broad range of certifications and degrees available across diverse, high-demand fields such as healthcare, transportation, electrification, culinary arts, and more. Our institutions are uniquely positioned to meet the needs of both students and industries,” said James Reed, Jr., Executive Director of the Illinois Community College Trustees Association.

The new report shows that more students are returning to the classroom in 2024. Online students, defined as students taking at least one online course, accounted for 35.6 percent of the overall student population in Fall 2024 compared to Fall 2023, when online student enrollments represented 42.3 percent of all students, in Fall 2022, 47.3 percent, and in Fall 2021, 56.8 percent.

The full report is accessible online here.