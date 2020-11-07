Veterans Day Celebration Saturday

Park Forest will celebrate Veterans Day on Saturday. (PHOTO: VOPF)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Park Forest Veterans Commission hosts a socially distanced Veterans Day Program at 11 a.m. in the parking lot of Park Forest’s Freedom Hall on Saturday, Nov. 7. The 144th Army Band’s marching band ensemble will perform live at the outdoor event which is free to attend.

Honoring veterans will take a new twist this year in Park Forest. Attendees will be able to honor veterans of the Armed Services from their own vehicles in a socially-distanced environment.

The Veterans Day celebration is sponsored by the Park Forest Veterans Commission in conjunction with the Veterans Closet and Resource Center.

The Veterans Closet and Resource Center accepts household items, furniture, etc., in good condition. It is located at 351 Founders Way in Park Forest and open from 1:00 – 3:00 PM on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The Veterans Closet can be reached at 708-748-2829.