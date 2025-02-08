A Tragic, Comical, Greek Love Story: See EURYDICE at the Drama Group

Chicago Heights, IL—(ENEWSPF)—The Drama Group continues its exciting 93 rd season with Sarah Ruhl’s dramatic adaptation of EURYDICE directed by Andy Leahy.

Show times for EURYDICE are 7:30 pm beginning Friday, February 14th, 15th, 20th, 21st and 22nd; 2:00 pm matinees on February 16th, 22nd and 23rd.

The Drama Group has an online ticketing service – BookTix Ticketing and Livestreaming. All tickets are available by going to The Drama Group BookTix website: https://dg.booktix.com, where you will be directed to set up your account with “The Drama Group-BookTix Box Office.” Or you may always opt to call our Box Office at 708-755-3444.

SYNOPSIS – EURYDICE

A timeless Greek myth told from the woman’s point of view. Eurydice and Orpheus, whose love defies death, a father’s undying love for his daughter, and three annoying stones who try to make them forget. A comedy, a Greek tragedy, a love story.

The Drama Group is pleased to be a member of Southland Arts with 26 local arts organizations. See details at southlandarts.org. “A Bridge to a Colorful Joyful World.”

The Drama Group acknowledges support from the Illinois Arts Council Agency. This program is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency through federal funds provided by the National Endowment for the Arts.

COMMUNITY OUTREACH

For this production of Eurydice, Drama Group is accepting donations for the American Red Cross.

Their work includes providing temporary shelter, supplies, and emotional support to fire victims. Donations to the Red Cross can help fund these critical services. You can visit or donate to the American Red Cross website here.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

Families are depending on the Red Cross for assistance now, and we need your support. Help people affected by wildfires in California in 2025 by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800- RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or texting the word CAWILDFIRES to 90999 to make a donation.

CAST – EURYDICE

NAME CHARACTER TOWN OF RESIDENCE Natalie Cross Eurydice Summit, IL Luke Wlazlo Orpheus Summit, IL Tim Gannon Father LaGrange Park, IL Sean Henry Lord of Hades Arbuthnot Chicago, IL India Pajeau Loud Stone Chicago Heights IL Leandra Ward Big Stone Steger, IL Barbara Whitney Little Stone Richton Park, IL PRODUCTION STAFF POSITION TOWN OF RESIDENCE Andy Leahy Director/Scenic Design Chicago Heights IL Dawn DeVries Assistant Director DDirecDirector/Nanny Park Forest, IL Michael Behrens Decor Schererville IN Barbara Whitney Painting Richton Park, IL Bob Sullivan Set Construction Homewood, IL Diana Principe Costumes Crete IL Jennifer Larkin Lighting Designer New Lenox IL Ron Edwards Sound Design Chicago Heights IL Arlene Freeman Props South Holland IL Skipp Poulton Hair and Make-up MMakeup/Costumes Chicago Heights IL Dayna Sowa Stage Manager Homewood IL Mark Jancosek Music Curator Dyer, IN Diana Principe Production Mgr Crete, IL Tyler McMahon Publicity Bradley, IL Meg James Publicity Winfield, IN Diane Kaffka Graphics Designer Tinley Park, IL