South Suburban Youth Program in Park Forest Awarded $10,000 Grant

Yes! Program

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Word Worship Center (TWWC), located in Park Forest, Illinois, has won a $10,000 grant award from the Community Renewal Foundation’s Don Benedict Fund, to implement its Youth Empowerment Skills (YES!) Program.

The YES! Program is a 5-part series of workshops aimed at providing kids (ages 8 to 17) with critical decision-making skills, education, training, and assessments through online participation.

According to Claude Ambrose, Senior Pastor at TWWC, “Our overall mission is to inspire young boys and girls to seek their full human potential and to instill in them a sense of positive purpose. We will share with them the tools that will allow them to move boldly into the future; focused on being the best that they can be.”

First Lady and Project Director for the YES! Program, Charlie Rice-Ambrose, added, “We are excited to present this program. Helping kids learn to make better life choices will change the face of this community.”

Beginning Monday, July 13, 2020, online workshops will be held every Monday and Thursday: 10:00A – 11:30A (Ages 8-12) and 11:30A – 1:00P (Ages 13-17); culminating with recognition on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Speaker topics will include How to Manage Anger and Emotions, Battling Peer Pressure, and Making Responsible Choices well as an overview of the Juvenile Justice System and how to avoid getting caught up in it. After successfully completing this cost-free 5 session workshop, participants will receive a $100 gift card.

Applications will be available online at twwc.church during the week of 6/15/20. Application deadline is Friday, June 19, 2020. Space is limited to thirty-five participants, who will be chosen and notified no later than Saturday, June 27, 2020. Parent permission is required. For additional program information contact Charlie Rice-Ambrose at (708) 800-7964 (office) or 708-274-7100 (cell).

