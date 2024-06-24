Park Forest Offers Travel Package to Watch the Bears Play in London

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—Park Forest is organizing a trip to London for the 2024 NFL WEEK 6 match-up between the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars. The game will be in fall 2024 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Village of Park Forest’s Department of Recreation, Parks & Community Health is behind the event.

The package includes roundtrip transportation to and from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, with Village Hall as the pick-up location. It also includes hotel accommodations, a welcome dinner, a tailgate party, and a two-day Hop-on, Hop-off pass that can be used to explore various landmarks in London.

Recreation Supervisor Adina McCollough said the trip is slated for Oct. 10-14.

Roundtrip Airfare at $750

“Those interested in going can buy their flights using their points or miles,” McCollough said. However, we’re offering roundtrip airfare for $750 via Delta Airlines. Additionally, you can pay for trip insurance, which is optional and costs $297, which Allianz is providing.”

McCollough said pricing for the package, which doesn’t include the flights, starts at $3,500 for one person and $2,900 per person for two people sharing hotel accommodations. A $500 deposit is required, and the final payment is due on Aug. 9.

The Chicago Bears will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 2:30 p.m. in London. This year, the Bears will make their fourth trip to London. They beat the Cowboys 17-6 in a 1986 preseason game, defeated the Buccaneers 24-18 in a 2011 regular-season contest, and lost to the Raiders 24-21.

McCollough said that with the Bears snagging the number one overall draft pick, Caleb Williams, at quarterback, there’s a lot of hype and enthusiasm surrounding the team.

“Chicago Bears fans are excited for this upcoming season,” McCollough said. “Feel free to contact me with any questions about this once-in-a-lifetime trip.”

McCollough added, “Call 708-748-2005 or email [email protected] for more information.”