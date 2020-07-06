My Street Nights Began Four-Week Run July 1

My Street Nights debuted on July 1 featuring Fredi Taylor and Nu Source. (Photo: Chuck Sabey)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Village of Park Forest’s Recreation, Parks, and Community Health Department is getting creative with bringing the arts to the community.

From July 1 to July 22, the village will, literally, bring the arts to the neighborhood with a new mobile concert series, My Street Nights. Artists will board a trailer attached to a village pick-up truck and will make several stops in the community, playing 20 to 30 minute sets at each location.

Cultural Arts Supervisor Chuck Sabey said of the July 1 concerts, “My Street Nights debuted on July 1 featuring Fredi Taylor and Nu Source. An appreciative (and socially distanced) crowd greeted our caravan at five different Village locations for the pop-up concerts. Wednesday, July 8, is the next tour, featuring Front Porch Fun, details on where and approximate times will be posted on July 6.”

This Wednesday’s performance will feature Front Porch Fun.

“Front Porch Fun—two couples playing feel-good tunes close to their hearts!” Mr. Sabey says. “When quarantine started to ease, these top-tier musicians decided they needed to play even though everything was still closed, so they set up on the front porch and entertained the neighbors. The joy was undeniable, so they’re sharing with us too!

The band features Jo Ann Daugherty on keys, Zara Zaharieva on violin, Joshua Ramos on bass, and Ryan Bennett on drums.

“These pros have played all over the world in places such as the Havana Jazz Festival, Chicago Jazz Festival, Jazz at Lincoln Center Shanghai; with shows such as Jersey Boys, Motown the Musical, and Jesus Christ Superstar; and with artists such as Ramsey,” Mr. Sabey said.

My Street Nights is a play on the name of Park Forest’s popular outdoor concert series Main Street Nights which has been all but cancelled due to the coronavirus.

My Street Nights kicked off Wednesday, July 1, with Fredi Taylor and Nu Source. The concert began at Murphy Park, then moved to Autumn Ridge, Somonauk Park, Mohawk School/Park, and concluded in downtown Park Forest.

The remaining line-up for the four-week-long My Street Nights includes:

July 8 – Front Porch Fun featuring Jo Ann Daugherty

July 15 – The Blooze Brothers with the Bloozemobile

July 22 – Breeze featuring Andrea Billups

There will be two routes used for the four weeks, a south route and a north route. Locations are subject to change and there is no rain site in case of inclement weather.

The south route for July 1 and July 15 includes Murphy Park, Autumn Ridge, Somonauk Park, Mohawk School and downtown (Cunningham Blvd.and Main Street).

The north route for July 8 and July 22 includes Eastgate Park, Illinois Park, Indiana Park, Michelle Obama School of Technology and the Arts, and downtown (Cunningham Blvd. and Main Street).

My Street Nights debuted on July 1 featuring Fredi Taylor and Nu Source. An appreciative (and socially distanced) crowd… Posted by Village of Park Forest Recreation and Parks on Thursday, July 2, 2020

This is news from the Village of Park Forest.