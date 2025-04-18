2025 Main Street Nights Line-up Announced

“Soundtrack of the Summer” is the 2025 edition of Park Forest’s Main Street Nights. (Image VOPF)

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—The Village of Park Forest has announced the lineup for the 2025 Main Street Nights. Beginning on Wednesday, June 11, and continuing every Wednesday evening through August 6, artists will perform a diverse range of music, including blues, soul, rock, and, for the first time, country. The exception to the every-Wednesday schedule is on Friday, July 4, when the Independence Day celebration will occur.

On most Wednesdays, the leading performers take the stage at 7:30 p.m. following an opening act of local performers at 6:30 p.m.

Victor Blackful, Park Forest’s Cultural Arts Supervisor, said that the popularity of Main Street Nights is evident in the number of musical acts who proactively reached out to be part of this year’s schedule. Blackful tries to maintain a mix of musical genres and performers to appeal to a broad and diverse audience.

In addition to the performances, most evenings will also feature interactive attractions from Four Seasons Amusements, food trucks, face-painting booths, and a car show.

Blackful also encourages groups or companies interested in Main Street Nights sponsorship opportunities to contact him at (708) 747-0580.

The following is a brief description of the planned events for each night.

2025 Main Street Nights

Wednesday, June 11 – Resident Appreciation Night

The Village celebrates Resident Appreciation Night with free food and other activities starting at 6 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., “Dawn the Dancin’ Deeva” will open the season and lead the crowd in the latest dance steps.

“Park ‘N Ride” opens the 2025 Main Street Nights line-up on June 11. (Image VOPF)

At 7:30 p.m., Chicago-based “Park ‘N Ride” featuring Joyce Hurley takes the stage for an evening of R&B, gospel, and jazz. The group has performed at Park Forest community events in the past, but this is their first time appearing at Main Street Nights.

Wednesday, June 18 – Juneteenth Celebration

Juneteenth is celebrated a day early at Main Street Nights. Performer Andre Colbert as James Brown opens the evening at 6:30 p.m.

The R&B/funk band “Midnight Sun” takes the stage on June 18. (Image VOPF)

“Midnight Sun” performs at 7:30 p.m. and is one of the groups Blackful was most excited to schedule. This large band, formed in 1976, performs R&B and funk music, covering hits by artists such as James Brown, The Commodores, and the Ohio Players.

Wednesday, June 25

Opening the evening at 6:30 p.m. are the “Mean Streets Elite Cheer” squad as well as Andrea “Zen Goddess” Polk. Polk has conducted meditation and mindfulness classes at the Park Forest Public Library.

Melody Angel returns to Main Street Nights on June 25. (Image VOPF)

Melody Angel returns to Park Forest at 7:30 that evening for Blues Night. The Bloom graduate and blues/rocker has toured worldwide and is noted for her electrifying guitar skills and stage presence.

Friday, July 4 – Independence Day Celebration

To celebrate Independence Day, veteran Main Street Nights performer Carla Prather performs at 7:30 p.m. (There is no opening performance on this date.)

Carla Prather helps celebrate Independence Day on July 4. (Image VOPF)

Following Prather’s performance, the village’s fireworks display will commence at 9:15 p.m.

Wednesday, July 9

At 6:30 p.m., Dawn the Dancin’ Deeva makes her second appearance of the season, before Javon Watson takes the stage at 7:30 p.m.

R&B singer Javon Watson appears on July 9. (Image VOPF)

Blackful said that Watson is a mellow R&B singer highly recommended by those who have seen him perform at venues such as Hazel Crest’s Music in the Park series.

Wednesday, July 16 – Governors State University (GSU) Birthday Celebration

GSU celebrates its 56th birthday with a performance at 7:30 p.m. by the internationally known cover band, Maggie Speaks. Blackful said the group covers a variety of pop stars from the ‘80s and ‘90s, such as Bruno Mars and Journey.

Cover band “Maggie Speaks” is part of the GSU Birthday Celebration on July 16. (Image VOPF)

Appearing at 6:30 that evening is Fire Dance with Nancy G.

Wednesday, July 23

The Chicago Heights Drama Group opens the evening at 6:30 p.m.

The “Bernie Glim Show” brings some country flavor to Main Street Nights on July 23. (Image VOPF)

At 7:30 p.m., the Bernie Glim Show takes the stage. This will be the first country band to perform at Main Street Nights, and Blackful is anxious to introduce a little different music to the usual MSN fare. Glim is a Blue Island native who has toured with Styx, ELO, and B.J. Thomas. He is a frequent performer at venues throughout the South Suburbs.

Wednesday, July 30 – Movie Night

The crowd favorite “Blooze Brothers” returns to the stage on July 30. (Image VOPF)

The Blooze Brothers return at 6:30 p.m. on July 30. A frequent MSN performer, the Blooze Brothers perform the music of the original Blues Brothers John Belushi and Dan Akroyd (a.k.a. Jake and Elwood). They are one of Chicago’s most in-demand show bands and are always a favorite.

“Inside Out 2” is the MSN Movie Night selection. (Image VOPF)

Following the Blooze Brothers, the 2024 Pixar movie “Inside Out 2” will be shown.

Wednesday, August 6 – Unity Day

The Main Street Nights 2025 season closes on August 6 with Unity Day. Sponsored by the Park Forest Police Department, the evening opens with Park Forest’s own Fieldcrest Performing Arts group at 6:30 p.m.

Fredi Taylor & Nu Source Band close out the season on Unity Day, August 6. (Image VOPF)

A Main Street Nights tradition, Fredi Taylor & Nu Source Band once again closes out the season with a collection of R&B hits.