Main Street Farmers Market Opens Saturday with Some Restrictions

The Main Street Market runs from June 6 thru October 31, 7 AM to 12 PM. (Photo: VOPF)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Main Street Market opens Saturday morning in Park Forest with some restrictions given the COVID-19 pandemic. Dotson Farm in Beecher will join the Market for the first two weeks featuring plants and flowers.

Since 1974, the Park Forest Main Street Market – formerly the Park Forest Farmers’ Market – has been connecting area residents with local farmers, food vendors and businesses. The Market hosts 22 full spaces with a variety of fresh flowers, fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery goods, herbs and dairy products. Local businesses are also on hand at the Market selling artwork, garden ornaments, jewelry and more.

“Come out and support this local farm so that they will return for rest of season,” organizers of the Market said on social media.

Masks will be required to enter the market, help protect yourself and fellow residents from the spread of COVID-19.

Hand sanitizer stations will be available to keep your hands clean.

Additionally:

There will be a new in-and-out format: no socializing will be permitted.

No eating on-site will be permitted.

Six-foot social distancing rules will be enforced.

No handling of products prior to purchase will be permitted.

There will be one-way aisles to assist with the flow of traffic.

The Main Street Market will run from June 6 thru October 31, 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

The market is located at 152 Main Street just west of the Dollar General Store.

The Market accepts EBT/Link, WIC, and Senior Nutrition Coupons.

Chili anyone?

Dotson Farm from Beecher will join the Main Street Market this year. (Photo: VOPF)