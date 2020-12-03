Kopy’s Kolumn to Introduce kopy’s korner, New Video Feature

The publisher courtesy the Village Manager. (Feb. 20, 2019)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- From Kopy’s Kolumn on ENEWSPF I’d like to welcome you, dear reader, to kopy’s korner [sic], a new video feature where we will share news for you in short segments. Give us a few seconds, we’ll give you the — Park Forest area, and beyond, of course.

The inaugural video comments on advice from police, information for those seeking to run for office, and a special holiday celebration scheduled for December 12.

We hope you enjoy the new service brought to you by eNews Park Forest.

Thanks!

Gary Kopy

P.S. Almost forgot the video.

P.P.S. Here’s the vid: