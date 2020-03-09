Get Frozen II and More at the Park Forest Library This Week

It’s Frozen II this week at the Park Forest Public Library.

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- There are a number of events on the docket this week at the Library for children of all ages, from infant to elder adult. Look for Frozen II in the Ringering Room. All event titles below are links that will take you to the PFPL’s page for more information.

These events are above and beyond the usual services the library provides. There are technology services, including access to public computers, printing, free Wi-Fi, and more; studying and meeting rooms available; free home delivery services to residents of Park Forest and Olympia Fields; various book drop locations at the library, Park Forest Village Hall, and the Olympia Fields Post Office; and more.

Scheduled activities this week include the following:

Monday, March 9, 2020 – 1:00 PM

Explore OUTSIDE the BOX with hands-on activites! Join us each week for something NEW and EXCITING!

Registration is Required!

Location: Ringering Room.

Last Monday of the month: The Lab

Monday, March 9, 2020 – 3:30 PM

Travel to a world of relaxation for kids. Lose yourself in patterns, curved flowers or even runaway stems. Color yourself Happy in our kids’ coloring session.

Monday, March 9, 2020 – 6:30 PM

Now Showing: FROZEN 2

All ages Welcome

Location: Ringering Room

Tuesday, March 10, 2020 – 3:30 PM

Drop-In and discover your inner artist through a guided project.

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 – 11:00 AM

Babies and their parents or caregivers are invited to READ, SING and GROW in this weekly story time. This program is geared toward babies 0-36 months with an accompanying adult.

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 – 11:30 AM

Wednesdays, March 4, 11, 18 & 25- 11:30am

Location: Ringering Room

Chair yoga is a gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support.

Thursday, March 12, 2020 – 10:30 AM

Location: Ringering Room

Join us for coffee and conversation. Here are the list of scheduled Lectures:

March 12 “13th Amendment and the New Jim Crow” by Jerome Julian

March 19 ” Meeting Duty and Delight: Music in Worship” by Mike Rogers

March 26 “Rio, Buenos Aires, Igaussu Falls and Patagonian Glaciers” by Al Sturges and Mary Lubertozzi

Earth Week Potpourri

April 23 ” Bringing Green Energy to Your Home” by Citizens Utility Board

Thursday, March 12, 2020 – 11:00 AM

Bring out your inner Picasso through a wide range of art projects. Some projects may involve painting.

Ages: 3yrs-5yrs

Thursday, March 12, 2020 – 1:00 PM

Drop-In and see what we’re creating today!

Friday, March 13, 2020 – 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

The Great Courses: Art Across the Ages

Friday, March 13, 2020 – 11:30 AM

Fridays, March 6, 13, 20 & 27-11:30am

Location: Ringering Room

Beginners Line Dance is a moderately paced dance that combines exercise and dance into one. The dance steps will primarily target the feet, legs and arms.

Friday, March 13, 2020 – 3:30 PM

UNPLUG your electronic devices and enjoy an afternoon of your favorite classic board games! Bring a friend or make new ones.