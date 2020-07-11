Front Porch Fun Plays Between the Raindrops for My Street Nights

Front Porch Fun performs at Eastgate Park July 8. (Photo: Barbara Sturges)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- My Street Nights, the COVID-19 pandemic version of Main Street Nights, happened for the second week in a row last Wendesday. Front Porch Fun was able to perform twice between the raindrops. Two scheduled performances did not happen because of the brief thunderstorm and rain.

Barbara Sturges is this week’s community contributor, sending a picture. She and husband Al saw Front Porch Fun for both stops, “This is Front Porch Fun last night at Eastgate Park. They were great. Rain eliminated the two middle stops but we heard them at Eastgate and again Downtown.”

Park Forest Cultural Arts Supervisor Chuck Sabey said he’s glad people are showing for the pop-up concerts — but adds a word of caution, “Thank you so much for creating the article for our My Street Nights program! We hope people come but not too many in this weird time! So the pop-up nature is cool, but will look forward to when we can gather like at Main Street Nights!”

Outdoor gatherings are safer than indoor gatherings — but not entirely. As NPR reports, recent coronavirus clusters, “where multiple people contract COVID-19 at the same event or location — are popping up all over the country. And despite drawing massive crowds, protests against police violence and racial injustice in Washington state weren’t among those clusters.”

However, the data is far from conclusive as medical professionals, scientists, and statisticians learn more every day about the spread of this virus.

Rather, NPR and other media outlets say the coronavirus clusters happened because of indoor parties, “While cases of COVID-19 have risen in some cities where major protests occurred (like Atlanta, Phoenix and Houston), experts say that’s likely not because of the demonstrations, but because of relaxed rules regarding indoor gatherings in those areas,” Time reports.

Listen to the full report from NPR:

The CDC also ranks the risks of restaurants and bars as they reopen, with high risk going to situations even where tables are spaced at least 6 feet apart:

Lowest Risk: Food service limited to drive-through, delivery, take-out, and curb-side pick up.

Food service limited to drive-through, delivery, take-out, and curb-side pick up. More Risk: Drive-through, delivery, take-out, and curb-side pick up emphasized. On-site dining limited to outdoor seating. Seating capacity reduced to allow tables to be spaced at least 6 feet apart.

Drive-through, delivery, take-out, and curb-side pick up emphasized. On-site dining limited to outdoor seating. Seating capacity reduced to allow tables to be spaced at least 6 feet apart. Even More Risk: On-site dining with both indoor and outdoor seating. Seating capacity reduced to allow tables to be spaced at least 6 feet apart.

On-site dining with both indoor and outdoor seating. Seating capacity reduced to allow tables to be spaced at least 6 feet apart. Highest Risk: On-site dining with both indoor and outdoor seating. Seating capacity not reduced and tables not spaced at least 6 feet apart.

Next week’s My Street Nights, Wednesday, July 15, will feature The Blooze Brothers with the Bloozemobile, a Chicagoland favorite and a yearly staple at Main Street Nights. As the band says on their website, “It’s 106 miles to Chicago, we’ve got a full bottle of hand sanitizer, 24 packs of TP, it’s dark, and we’re wearing sunglasses.”

The Blooze Brothers will perform Wednesday along the southern route in Park Forest. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

This performance will happen along the “south route” per the plans laid out by Mr. Sabey: Murphy Park, Autumn Ridge, Somonauk Park, Mohawk School and downtown (Cunningham Blvd.and Main Street).

Please use your discretion and exercise caution, proper social distancing, and wear masks if you choose to attend. Personally, the summer call of The Blooze Brothers is hard to resist.