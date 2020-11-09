Crete Public Library Hosts Community Mitten Tree

The Mitten Tree at the Crete Public Library. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Crete, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Crete Public Library is pleased to announce a community Mitten Tree project in partnership with Crete Township to benefit local children and families. The library’s Knot Just for Knitters group started the project in October by making items for the tree. Now, they are inviting the public to participate by hanging newly purchased or handmade mittens, scarves, or hats on the tree in the library’s lobby.

For those who would like to knit or crochet their contribution, free patterns and yarn are available at the library.

Deb Meder, coordinator of Knot Just For Knitters, says on behalf of the group, “We hope our generous neighbors will assist us in filling the tree so that we can bring warmth to those in need this winter.”

Items collected at the library will be distributed by Crete Township through the Food Pantry. Donations will be accepted through January 9, 2021.

The project was inspired by International Mitten Tree Day which is celebrated on December 6th each year all around the world. The origin of the holiday is unknown, but it’s believed to be in response to the book The Mitten Tree by Candace Christiansen. In this heartwarming story, a grandma knits mittens and hangs them on an evergreen tree near a bus stop. She wants the children waiting for the bus, who don’t have mittens, to use them to play in the snow with the others. Every time she runs out of yarn, a basket with more yarn mysteriously appears at her door. With the additional supplies, she is able to continue to knit mittens for the children until they all have a pair.

Crete Public Library, located at 1177 N. Main Street in Crete, is open Monday-Thursday 10 am-8 pm and Friday-Saturday 10 am – 4 pm. For more information about the Mitten Tree project or Knot Just for Knitters, contact Deb Meder by calling the library at 708-672-8017.