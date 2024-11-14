Holiday Events Scheduled at the Park Forest Public Library

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—Holiday events at the Park Forest Public Library are on the horizon with movies, kids’ giveaways, gift exchanges, and more in December.

A holiday “regifting” event will unfold at the library on December 7. (Image PFPL)

Holiday “Regifting” Exchange

On Saturday, December 7, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., the library hosts a holiday “regifting” exchange for adults. Participants may bring a gift they received that they do not need to exchange for another regifted item. To maintain the element of surprise, gift-wrap the items. Library staff will have gift-wrapping materials available if needed. There will be music and refreshments to make the event festive.

Registration is necessary and opens on November 30.

Swag Bag and Christmas Book Giveaways for Kids

The KidsZone at the library celebrates the holidays by offering a swag bag for children during the week of December 9. Bags are available while supplies last.

During the week of December 16, the KidsZone is having a Christmas Book Giveaway. Kids may to stop by for a free holiday-themed book while supplies last.

For more information on both events, contact Miss Nikki at (708) 748-3731, extension 234.

December brings a new “Silent Reading Circle” program to the Park Forest Library. (Image PFPL)

Silent Reading Circle

In December, the library offers a new event: the Silent Reading Circle. On Thursday, December 12, from 4 to 6 p.m., patrons can bring a book of their choosing and spend time reading silently. Participants can socialize with their fellow readers and share their book choices at the end of the reading period.

No registration is necessary for this event.

Chef Maddox brings his holiday culinary skills to the library on December 14. (Image PFPL)

Holiday Events Include a Culinary Program

On Saturday, December 14, from 1 to 2 p.m., join Chef Michael Maddox as he prepares holiday appetizers for holiday gatherings. Participants will learn cooking techniques and taste the preparations.

Registration is necessary and opens on December 7.

Vision Board Workshop for Adults

Get ready for 2025 by creating a vision board on Saturday, December 14, in a workshop led by podcaster Katrina Garrett. All materials will be provided for participants. The session begins at 2 p.m. To register, contact Kaitlyn at (708) 748-3731, extension 222, or by email at [email protected].

Two holiday movies will be shown at the library on December 17 and 19. (Images PFPL)

Two Christmas Movie Matinees in December

The library will host two movie matinees in December to celebrate the holiday season. Please register for these events, which will include light refreshments.

On Tuesday, December 17 at 11 a.m., “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” will be shown. Join Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) and his family for this 1989 film as they prepare to host their family celebration. True to form, nothing entirely goes according to plan. Registration opens on December 10.

“This Christmas” will be shown at the library on December 19. (Image PFPL)

The second featured film, “This Christmas,” will be shown at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 19. In this 2007 movie, the Whitfield family celebrates their first Christmas together in four years. The stars include Regina King and Idris Elba. Registration opens on December 12.

Library Hours and Information

Additional details and registration links for all December events appear on the library’s monthly water bill insert (shown below) or the library website. Information on the remaining November events is here.

The library at 400 Lakewood Boulevard is open for all services from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday.

The library will be closed for Christmas on Tuesday and Wednesday, December 24-25.