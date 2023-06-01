Grande Prairie Singers Present “Beauty All Around Us” This Saturday

Grande Prairie Singers present Beauty All Around Us

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Grande Prairie Singers, the acclaimed south suburban vocal group, will close its 2022-2023 season with a concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3. The concert will be at Peace Memorial Church, 10300 131 St. in Palos Park with “Beauty All Around Us.” This is a vocal tribute to songs inspired by nature.

The concert pieces, selected by Artistic Director Susan Myers, will include song, poems, and musical selections. These include works by Paul McCartney, Johnny Mercer, Harold Arlen, and George Shearing. There will be poems by Robert Frost and Langston Hughes set to music. Chorus members will recite poems about nature. In addition, violinist Megan Gerhardstein will perform a portion of “Spring” from Antonio Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons.

The concert will also be the farewell performance before the retirement of Susan Myers, the group’s distinguished Artistic Director, who started singing with the group in 2015 and became its director four years later.

“What I enjoyed most was creating the programs and selecting and exploring the music with the choir,” Myers says.

The Singers, established in 1977, is the oldest performing group in the area, and in recent years, was named the Creative Arts Organization of the Year by the South Suburban Small Business Association and inducted into the Park Forest Hall of Fame.

As usual, Grande Prairie Singers present all concerts free of charge, asking only for a free-will donation from the public.