Grande Prairie Singers “Dream a World” with Langston Hughes

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—The Grande Prairie Singers close their 47th season of creating music with “I Dream a World;” at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 15, in Flossmoor Community Church, 2218 Hutchison Road, Flossmoor.

The concert title is from a poem by American poet, playwright, and social activist Langston Hughes. It will include songs of hope and justice for a world desperately needing both.

I dream a world where man

No other man will scorn,

Where love will bless the earth

And peace its paths adorn From I Dream a World by Langston Hughes

About I Dream a World

From All Poetry:

“This poem envisions a utopian society free from discrimination, greed, and suffering. It echoes themes of equality, social justice, and universal harmony.

“Compared to Hughes’ other works, the poem lacks the bluesy vernacular and personal narratives found in his signature style. Instead, it adopts a more formal and aspirational tone.

“The poem’s sentiment resonates with the Harlem Renaissance era, which emphasized the vibrant cultural life and social activism within the African American community. It reflects the hope and determination of a generation seeking a better future.”

Enjoy compositions by John Lennon, Oscar Peterson, Dolly Parton, and our Artistic Director, Dr. David Brunner. The performance will include historic recorded voices that underline the spirit of the music.

As usual, the concert is free of charge, with donations gratefully accepted.

“I Dream a World” Concert Location