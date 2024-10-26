Governors State University Ranks as Top School for ‘Best Bang for the Buck’

University Park, IL—(ENEWSPF)—Governors State University (GovState), Chicago Southland’s only regional comprehensive public university, was recently cited by Washington Monthly as the top school in the Midwest that delivers the “Best Bang for the Buck, “providing highly marketable degrees at prices that won’t leave graduates with overwhelming debt.

Considering social mobility, research, and public service opportunities, Washington Monthly evaluates four-year schools serving non-wealthy families yearly. It ranks schools in five U.S. regions. Governors State University tops the list of 200-plus schools in the nation’s central region on its 2024 annual Best Bang for the Buck list.

The Monthly wrote:

The Monthly’s college guide features a “Best Bang for the Buck” ranking of colleges in each region, rewarding schools that help students from all economic backgrounds attain degrees that will serve them well in life without breaking the bank. Schools like those in the Cal State system (Los Angeles, Dominguez Hills, Stanislaus), Berea College, and Governors State University top these rankings despite being ignored or underappreciated by other magazines’ lists. (Washington Monthly)

“In the Midwest, Governors State University, Trine University, and the College of the Ozarks are some of the broad-access institutions that keep prices in check while generating strong outcomes,’’ the announcement said.

Rankings are based on metrics that include an eight-year graduation rate and family contribution to the degree earned. Another factor in the ranking is social mobility. This compares graduation rates for students who receive Pell grants with those who do not.

Best Bang in 2021 Also

Last year, Washington Monthly ranked GovState second for Best Bang. In 2021, U.S. News and World Report ranked GovState in the top 25 Midwest schools for boosting social mobility. This is a particular point of pride for the University.

President Cheryl Green said the Washington Monthly distinction further sets Governors State apart. GSU is an excellent institution that lives out its mission to provide an accessible and exceptional education.

“Governors State University is proud to provide education to students who, in turn, return to their communities as nurses, teachers, policy makers and in other important roles to move the region forward and to make a global impact. This honor from Washington Monthly confirms what we’ve always known and that is the power of education to change lives.”

Washington Monthly is a nonprofit that reports ahead-of-the-curve coverage of politics, government, and public affairs. It has more than 1 million online readers.

This is news from Governors State University.