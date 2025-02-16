Girl Power Week and More in March at the Park Forest Public Library

Park Forest Public Library

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—The Park Forest Public Library is full of special events for patrons of all ages and interests in March. Kids can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and Girl Power Week, while adults can participate in arts and crafts programs, meditation sessions, and a movie matinee. Two virtual sessions from Illinois Libraries Present and Illinois Tollway representatives offer patrons in-person I-Pass assistance.

March Events for Kids and Teens

The library hosts four events in March, especially for kids and teens.

Kids can get a St. Patrick’s Day Lucky Jar craft on March 3. (Image PFPL)

On Monday, March 3, starting at 11 a.m., the library offers kids a St. Patrick’s Day Lucky Jar Pop-Up Craft. All the materials to create and decorate the jar are provided. No registration is required. The kits are available while supplies last.

The library is offering a Girl Power giveaway on March 10. (Image PFPL)

Girl Power!

Kids 12 and under celebrate Girl Power Week with a giveaway at the library on Monday, March 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Each giveaway bag has fun items to inspire and empower girls, help them embrace their strengths, and dream big. Bags are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

The “Young Author Spotlight” features the authors of “Broken Crayons” on March 22. (Image PFPL)

On Saturday, March 22, at 1 p.m., Karter Reed and Armanette Small-Reed, the authors of Broken Crayons, will be at the library to discuss their book. The book delves into the issue of bullying and the power of both good and bad words. Registration for this event is necessary. Visit the Kids Zone at the library or contact Miss Nikki at 708-748-3731, extension 234.

“Teen Tabletop Takeover” will be at the library on March 31. (Image PFPL)

“Teen Tabletop Takeover: Board Game Night” at the library occurs on Monday, March 31, from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. Whether you like classic board games or want to try something new, this event has you covered. Join your friends and other teens for a variety of strategic and fast-paced challenges. Space for this event is tight, and registration is necessary. Contact Kaitlyn at 708-748-3731, extension 222, for more information.

Events for Adults and Older People

Not to be left out, the library has a variety of events in March for its adult patrons.

All adults are welcome at the Art Café on March 1. (Image PFPL)

Adults of all ages are welcome in the Library Commons on Saturday, March 1, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. for the Art Café. This month’s project is candle painting. Participants receive a set of tapered candles to paint while enjoying tea, coffee, and snacks. Registration is necessary. Call Sarah at 708-748-3731, extension 216, or email [email protected] to reserve a spot.

A craft program for older adults will be on March 11. (Image PFPL)

Coffee Craft

Another craft program targeting older adults and older people aged 55 and up is on March 11 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. During “Coffee, Cocoa & Crafts,” all craft materials and light refreshments will be provided. Registration is necessary and opens on March 4. Participants can bring a friend along to enjoy the session.

The monthly Meditation Club meeting at the library is on March 27. (Image PFPL)

Adults of all ages are welcome at the library’s monthly meditation session on Thursday, March 27, at 5:30 p.m. Participants have time to write a journal (provided) privately and listen to a pre-recorded meditation. Organizers encourage registration. For more information, contact Sarah at 708-748-3731, extension 216, or via email at [email protected].

Representatives for the Illinois Tollway will be on hand on March 11 and 16 to assist patrons with I-Pass issues and questions. (Image PFPL)

Representatives from the Illinois Tollway will be at the library on March 11 from 1 to 6 p.m. and again on March 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Patrons can receive their I-Pass stick tag, which replaces the white transponders. Account management services and general information will also be available. No registration is necessary.

Two Virtual Events from Illinois Libraries Present

March offers two virtual events via Zoom from the Illinois Libraries Present series.

A virtual presentation will feature Aerospace engineer Coralie Adam on March 4. (Image PFPL)

The first session, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 4, features aerospace engineer and Illinois native Coralie Adam. Adam will discuss her career, including leading the optical navigation team at KinetX Aerospace, which provides NASA with deep space navigation and flight dynamics expertise. Registration is necessary.

Registrants can view the “9 to 5” documentary from March 21-23 at their convenience. (Image PFPL)

The second virtual event allows participants to view the documentary “9 to 5: The Story of a Movement.” The story of the events that inspired the movie of the same name, the documentary reviews the history of the Boston secretaries who began the 9 to 5 movement and attracted national attention.

Participants are sent a unique link to view the film at home. The film is available from 2 p.m. on Friday, March 21, through Sunday, March 23. Registration is required, and the number of viewers is limited to 3000.

The 2024 blockbuster “Wicked” will be the library’s movie matinee in March. (Image PFPL)

March Movie Matinee

The March movie matinee for older adults and those older is the recently released film, “Wicked,” starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. The viewing is at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 25. The movie is rated PG. Light refreshments will be available. Registration is encouraged but not required and opens on March 18.

Library Hours and Information

Additional details and registration links for all March events appear on the library’s monthly water bill insert (shown below) or the library website. Information on the remaining February events can be found here.

The library at 400 Lakewood Boulevard is open for all services from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday.