Four Shot, One Fatally, on Fir Street

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- One person is dead and two are hospitalized after gunfire erupted in the middle of the night Friday. A total of four people were reported shot on Fir Street. The fourth was treated at the scene and refused transport to the hospital, according to police.

The shooting incident occurred at approximately 3:30 AM, police said. Park Forest Police still had an entire courtyard cordoned off with crime tape after 10 AM.

eNews Park Forest also observed officers who were investigating in Court E-10. That court is immediately across the street from the court where the shooting appeared to originate. There was no crime tape in this area. When we walked up the driveway at the entrance of the court, an officer signaled us to leave, pointing back to Fir Street.

Police stressed that this is an ongoing investigation still in its preliminary stages. The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is assisting in the investigation.

One man at the scene, a neighbor who did not wish to be identified, said he heard as many as 30 shots.

Officers from Park Forest were waiting for investigators from Cook County to arrive so the investigation could continue.

