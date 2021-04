The former Target in Matteson is a COVID-19 vaccination site. (Photo: Andy Klinger)

Matteson, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The former Target store in Matteson at 4647 Promenade Way is now open as a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination site.

Vaccinations are free and no appointment is necessary.

Simply show up for your vaccination with a photo ID.

Anyone 16 or older is welcome regardless of insurance or immigration status. All are welcome.

Hours are 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM through tomorrow, Saturday, April 24, 2021.

The site is administering the Pfizer vaccine.