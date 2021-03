The final forum for village candidates is Sunday. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Park Forest residents will have one final opportunity to hear from candidates running for village trustee on Sunday, March 21, beginning at 1 PM.

The candidate forum will air live on the village’s cable access channel (channel 4 for Comcast/Xfinity and channel 99 for AT&T) and will also stream live on the village’s website.

Early voting begins March 22 with the general election held on Tuesday, April 6.

