FBI-Chicago Announces Virtual Diversity Agent Recruitment Event

Photo: Chicago FBI

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Do you want to work for the FBI? Special Agent in Charge Emmerson Buie, Jr., of the Chicago Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, announced that the division will host a large-scale recruitment event on June 2, 2021. The 2021 Diversity Agent Recruitment (DAR) event is only the third of its kind in the Chicago area and—despite being hosted online in accordance with established safety measures—will feature extensive opportunities for participants to interact with FBI special agents and professional staff.

The DAR is an invitation-only information session designed to familiarize special agent applicants with the unique opportunities available at the FBI. Applicants will speak with a recruiter, participate in small-group sessions with seasoned agents, watch a physical fitness test demonstration, and learn tips to streamline the application process. Attendees will have the rare opportunity to engage in live Q&A sessions with many specialty teams they may know from their favorite television shows such as the Evidence Response Team, the SWAT team, intelligence teams, and more.

The FBI is looking to recruit approximately one thousand new special agents over the next year, and diversity remains a priority in all FBI recruitment efforts. FBI-Chicago invites members of ethnic and gender groups specifically underrepresented in policing to apply, though this event is open to applicants of all backgrounds. Attendees will have the chance to engage with male and female agents of color, seek answers to questions they might otherwise not have a chance to ask, and determine if joining the FBI family is the right choice for them.

Applicants for the Special Agent position must be between the ages of 23 and 36 years old, have 1 to 2 years of full-time work experience, and hold a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university. No law enforcement or military experience is required, and applicants of all majors may apply. Applicants with backgrounds in foreign languages, STEM, accounting, and law are especially encouraged to attend the DAR.

To request an invitation to this event, interested parties can apply online to the Chicago DAR Talent Network at FBIJobs.gov. Attendance will be limited to guarantee personalized attention, so applicants should apply at their earliest convenience to secure an invitation.