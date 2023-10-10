Family Friendly Fire Safety Activities at Park Forest Fire Dept.

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Fall is known for enjoying the cool, crisp air, getting cozy, and celebrating holidays. The Park Forest Fire Department often sees it as a time to brush up on fire safety.

On Friday, Oct. 13, from 4:30 to 8 p.m., the Park Forest Fire Department will kick off Fire Prevention Week. Enjoy the 2023 Open House, hosted at the Park Forest Fire Department, 156 Indianwood Blvd.

The fire department hosts several family-friendly themes at the open house, including giveaways, food, bounce houses, and more. Additionally, residents will see fire prevention demonstrations and can tour the fire station.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) chose this year’s Fire Prevention Week theme: cooking safety. This includes all the critical actions people should take in the kitchen to prevent burns and house fires.

Meet Firefighter/Paramedic Joseph Spanier, 2022 Firefighter of the Year, at the PFFD’s Open House (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

According to NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the US. Unattended cooking is the leading cause of cooking fires and deaths.

These cooking-related home fires often peak during Thanksgiving and Christmas. Ranges or cooktops were central in 61% of reported home cooking fires. They cause 87% of cooking fire deaths and 78% of fire injuries. Also, homes with electric ranges have a higher risk of cooking fires than those with gas ranges.

“Year after year, cooking remains the leading cause of home fires by far, accounting for half (49%) of all U.S. home fires,” Lorraine Carli, vice president of outreach and advocacy at NFPA, said in a press release.

“These numbers tell us there is still much work to do to better educate the public about ways to stay safe when cooking.”

This is news from the Park Forest Fire Department.