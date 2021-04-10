Erin Slone Takes 10-vote Lead Over JeRome Brown

Vote! (Image: VOPF)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- In a contest still too close to call, Erin Slone has taken a 10-vote lead over JeRome Brown for the third seat on the Park Forest Village Board. Election night saw Ms. Slone with a one-vote lead which grew to 10 votes by Thursday when Cook County reported more votes. Election night, Cook County showed 1,409 votes cast. That total now stands at 1,447. As of Friday night, Ms. Slone has 662 votes total, Mr. Brown 652. These tallies include the Will and Cook County sections of Park Forest.

There has been no movement on the Will County site with the last votes reported Tuesday at 9:55 PM.

Theresa Settles and Maya Hardy, both sitting trustees, still hold commanding leads with 848 and 811 votes respectively. Judy Hawthorne’s total stands at 599 while Joshua Justin Travis retains last place at 526 votes.

Two years ago in his bid for mayor, Mr. Brown netted only 43 votes from Will County and 516 from Cook County. Ms. Slone is a first-time candidate.

This table will update automatically as we continue to follow the vote count: