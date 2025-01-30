Enter the Photo Contest: Winter Wonderland: The Heart of Park Forest

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—The Village of Park Forest is starting a social media campaign to engage residents on Facebook. The campaign will start on Wednesday, Jan. 29, titled “Winter Wonderland: Discover the Heart of Park Forest.”

The contest invites residents to share photos of their winter experiences in Park Forest on Facebook. These images can showcase a variety of activities, such as shoveling snow, enjoying a hot drink under a blanket by a cozy fire, and visiting local businesses. Residents, be as creative as you wish.

Communications Specialist James Guirguis created the campaign. He aims to engage residents through the Village’s social media and help inspire others to find ways to enjoy winter in Park Forest.

“Not only is this a great way for residents to connect with the Village, but it will be exciting to see what the community is up to in the winter months,” Guirguis said. “Someone could share something, and you could get inspired to pick up a new hobby.”

Village Will Share Winter Wonderland Photos

The Village will share residents’ photos on Facebook. The Village will select the best images to appear in an upcoming issue of Discover Magazine. Those who submit photos will have the opportunity to win a swag bag filled with Park Forest-branded items.

To participate, you must snap a picture, post it to your Facebook, and tag the Village of Park Forest. Don’t forget to use #WonderInParkForest. Additionally, you can submit your photo by emailing it to [email protected].

The Village looks forward to seeing how residents discover the heart of Park Forest during the winter months.

This is news from the Village of Park Forest.