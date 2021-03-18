Early Voting Set to Begin

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- While Election Day is Tuesday, April 6, early voting for residents in the Cook County section of Park Forest begins March 22 at the Park Forest Village Hall, 350 Victory Drive in Park Forest.

Park Forest Cook County Residents

Hours for early voting at the Village Hall are:

March 22 – March 27: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

March 28: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

March 29 – April 3: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 4: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

April 5: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For questions, contact the Cook County Clerk’s Office at https://www.cookcountyclerkil.gov or call 312-603-5656.

Park Forest Will County Residents

Early voting for residents in the Will County section of Park Forest begins March 27 at the Crete Township offices, 1367 Wood Street in Crete, or at the Louis Sherman Community Center, 3501 Hopkins Road in Steger. Other early voting sites for Will County residents can be found on the county website.

Hours for early voting at the Crete Township office are:

March 27: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

March 29 – April 2: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hours for early voting at the Louis Sherman Community Center are:

March 22 – March 26: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

March 29 – April 2: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Note: Early voting will not be available at the Park Forest Village Hall for Will County residents.

For questions, contact the Will County Clerk’s Office at https://www.thewillcountyclerk.com/elections/ or call 815-740-4615.