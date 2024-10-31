Dr. Blondean Y. Davis Named Chair of Tougaloo College Board

TOUGALOO, MS —(ENEWSPF)—Tougaloo College proudly announces the historic election of Dr. Blondean Y. Davis as Chair of the Board of Trustees—the first woman to lead in this capacity. The college also announces the appointment of new members to the board of trustees. As a distinguished educational leader and longtime advocate for quality education, Dr. Davis succeeds former Chair Edmond E. Hughes, who has been named Trustee Emeritus in recognition of his dedicated service.

Dr. Blondean Y. Davis has been named board chair of Tougaloo College. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Dr. Blondean Y. Davis brings expertise and passion to her new role. Dr. Davis is the founding CEO of Southland College Prep High School and Superintendent of Matteson School District 162 in Chicago. She has gained national acclaim for raising student achievement and driving educational reform. Dr. Davis has been a dedicated Tougaloo College Board of Trustees member since 2018. She served as Vice Chair and consistently demonstrated her commitment to advancing the institution’s mission. Her leadership extends beyond the boardroom. She holds advanced degrees in education from Loyola University Chicago and honorary doctorates from Tougaloo College and Governors State University. Dr. Davis’s belief in the potential of all students serves as a guiding principle in her historic role as Chair.

Eight Board Members Also Aboard

Joining Dr. Davis on the Board are eight other exceptional leaders, each bringing diverse skills and experiences that will help shape the future of Tougaloo College:

Derrick Johnson, Esq.

He serves as the President and CEO of the NAACP. A veteran activist and esteemed leader who has worked tirelessly to advance civil rights, Johnson has a career spanning various leadership roles within the NAACP, including Vice Chairman of the National Board of Directors and State President of the Mississippi State Conference. He has led critical campaigns for voting rights and educational equity. A Tougaloo College alumnus, he continues to champion social justice nationwide.

The Honorable Marcia L. Fudge

Served as the U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development from 2021 to 2024 and represented Ohio’s 11th District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2008 to 2021. An alumna of The Ohio State University and Cleveland State University, Secretary Fudge made history as the first female and first African American mayor of Warrensville Heights, Ohio. Her leadership in public service and commitment to social equity continue to make her a powerful voice for change.

Ms. Joyce Small Delk

Ms. Delk is a 1972 Tougaloo graduate and retired Public Service Administrator with the Illinois Department of Human Services. She has a long history of supporting Tougaloo College. Her leadership in alumni engagement includes serving as the President of the Chicago Tougaloo Alumni Chapter for 14 years and holding national positions with the Tougaloo College National Alumni Association. Delk’s extensive experience in public service and alumni relations will enhance the Board’s efforts in advancing the college’s mission.

Dr. Lakeysha Hallmon

An accomplished entrepreneur and educator who founded The Village Market. This platform has empowered over 1,440 Black-owned businesses since its inception in 2016, generating $7.3 million in direct sales. Her 15-year career spans teaching, advocacy, and economic empowerment. Her leadership roles include partnerships with the Georgia Department of Education. Dr. Hallmon, a Tougaloo College alumna and community leader, was recognized among The Root 100 most influential African Americans and as a Forbes 50 Champion. Her return to Tougaloo’s Board signifies a commitment to advancing cooperative economics and educational excellence.

Mr. Turry M. Flucker

Serves as the Vice President of Collections and Partnerships at the Terra Foundation for American Art and leads the strategic vision for a world-renowned collection that spans offices in Chicago and Paris. As a proud graduate of Tougaloo College, Flucker is also the author of Art and Activism at Tougaloo College, chronicling the institution’s significant role in promoting social justice through art.

Dr. Margaret McMullan

She is an acclaimed author and educator known for her contributions to literature and education. A former professor of creative writing and celebrated novelist, she has authored several award-winning books, including In My Mother’s House and Aftermath Lounge, which explore history, family, and identity themes. McMullan’s work has earned numerous accolades, including National Endowment for the Arts fellowships and a Fulbright award. As a distinguished alumna of the University of Mississippi, she remains committed to mentoring young writers and cultivating a new generation of storytellers.

Lesly Gaynor Murray, Esq.

She has over three decades of experience in public finance law, focusing on affordable housing. Her career includes significant roles with the Georgia Housing and Finance Authority and other agencies across the Southeast, where she has worked as bond counsel, issuer’s disclosure counsel, and underwriter’s counsel. Recognized by Best Lawyers in America, Ms. Murray is a distinguished member of the Georgia State Bar and a staunch advocate for accessible housing.

Rev. Dr. J. Lawrence Turner

He is a prominent pastor and social justice advocate who has devoted his life to ministry and meaningful community engagement. Serving as the Senior Pastor of Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis for the past decade, Dr. Turner is also a leader in several organizations, including the National Action Network and the Black Clergy Collaborative of Memphis. His academic background from Fisk University, Yale Divinity School, and Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School underscores his dedication to transformative leadership.

The newly appointed members of the Board of Trustees will play a pivotal role in guiding Tougaloo College as it continues to foster academic excellence, innovation, and social responsibility. The College looks forward to Dr. Blondean Y. Davis’s dynamic leadership and the collective contributions of its newest trustees in advancing the institution’s legacy and future.

This is news from Tougaloo College and Matteson District 162.