DPW: Possible Water Service Issues Monday as New Tower Comes Online

DPW Asks Residents and Businesses to Conserve Water on Monday

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The new water tower in Park Forest will go online Monday. Residents might encounter some water service inconveniences. The Department of Public Works (DPW) published an alert to residents Friday.

Beginning around 8:00 a.m., a village contractor will provide an underground pipe connection to the new water tower located at the Village Water Plant. In order to do so, DPW will need to shut down the Water Plant. In preparation, DPW will fill all water towers the day before. Plant operators will use the water in the towers to sustain water supply and pressure during the work. Completion of the work will take 4-6 hours with an additional 2-3 to bring the Water Plant back into service. DPW projects that there will be enough water supply during this work. However, in an effort to ensure success, DPW requests that residents and businesses limit water use on Monday. Please do so from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to conserve water supply for needed domestic and any emergency use.

Roderick Ysaguirre, the Director of Public Works, says if all goes well, residents and businesses will see no impact at all. He did caution that any mishaps could lead to inconveniences.

If an issue arises, this could lead to additional time for the completion of the work. This might result in additional water storage use that will limit supply. Further, the work could lead to reduced water pressure throughout the Village which could prompt a water boil advisory.

DPW again requests that residents and businesses limit water use on Monday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to conserve water supply for needed domestic and any emergency use.

DPW wants customers to know in advance and encourages customers to take any precautions necessary. If anyone has any questions, please call the Department of Public Works at 708-503-7702. Follow DPW’s Facebook page for the latest updates.