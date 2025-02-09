Diversion Program: Burke’s Proposal for First-Time Gun Offenders

Cook County, IL—(ENEWSPF)—Cook County State’s Attorney Eileen Burke has introduced a diversion program to help first-time, non-violent gun offenders comply with firearm licensing laws. The new legislative proposal would provide a legal pathway for those charged with a Class 4 felony, the lowest level of a felony for weapons offenses. It does not apply to cases involving automatic weapons.

Illinois law requires residents to have a Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card to carry a handgun legally. Individuals charged with failing to obtain a FOID card cannot apply for one until after the dismissal of their charges. This delay can lead to repeat offenses. Burke’s proposal would allow eligible participants to apply for a FOID card while in the diversion program and receive it after satisfactory completion.

In Diversion Program, Enforcement and Fairness Count

Burke emphasized the need for both enforcement and fairness. “There is no higher priority for this office than getting illegal guns and the people who use them off the street,” she said. “At the same time, we must be smart about how we use our resources and impact people and communities. This bill will provide another tool to strike that important balance.”

State Senator Elgie R. Sims Jr. (17th District – Chicago) and State Representative Justin Slaughter (27th District – Chicago) introduced the legislation. Senate Bill 1899 and House Bill 3496 maintain all current firearm ownership requirements. The Illinois State Police will still have the authority to deny applications if an individual remains ineligible.

Senator Sims stressed the importance of focusing on those who pose a real threat. “There are far too many guns in the hands of people who have no business with them,” Sims said. “Nonviolent, first-time offenders should have a chance to comply with the law instead of being caught in a cycle of charges.”

Representative Slaughter supported the bill’s approach to rehabilitation. “This bill is smart public safety reform,” he said. “It prioritizes education and legal compliance over punitive measures that increase recidivism.”

This is Burke’s first legislative proposal since taking office in December. It complements her policy requiring prosecutors to seek pre-trial detention for offenders using machine guns, extended magazines, ghost guns, and other difficult-to-trace firearms. She also announced that her office will seek prison sentences for all offenders convicted of similar crimes.

If passed, the bill would provide an alternative legal path for first-time, non-violent gun offenders. It aims to reduce recidivism while maintaining strict gun ownership regulations.

Note: OpenAI edited or wrote the rough outline for this article or completed the initial editing of a press release sent to eNews Park Forest. Other journalists of the Local News Alliance, a nascent organization of five local online publishers, and I decided to experiment with this technology and learn its possibilities and limitations. One requirement of using the technology we agreed on is acknowledging our use of this tech in articles it helps us produce.