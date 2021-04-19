DeLuca Advances Leadership Term Limits Legislation

State Rep. Anthony DeLuca. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Springfield, IL-(ENEWSPF)- State Rep. Anthony DeLuca, D-Chicago Heights, issued the following statement April 15 following the unanimous passage of his leadership term limits bill out of the House Executive Committee:

“While today marks a solid first step forward in restoring the public’s trust in government, it also indicates a new way forward for the Illinois House of Representatives,” Deluca said. “My hope is that the unanimous passage of my legislation placing term limits on legislative leadership out of the House Executive will provide the bipartisan momentum necessary for it to advance when it is considered by the entire House of Representatives.”

DeLuca’s House Bill 642 would limit all leadership positions for both parties and both chambers to 10 years per member. If the legislation were to pass out of both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly and be signed into law it would take effect at the beginning of the 103rd General Assembly.

This is news from State Rep. Anthony DeLuca’s office.