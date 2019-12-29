Crafts and More: Early January Events at the Park Forest Library

Crafts and art projects at the Park Forest Library kick off the new year. (Image: PFPL)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Park Forest Public Library is closed New Year’s Day, but come January 2, 2020, the doors open and events return, including crafts and more.

These events are above and beyond the usual services the library provides. There are technology services, including access to public computers, printing, free Wi-Fi, and more; studying and meeting rooms available; free home delivery services to residents of Park Forest and Olympia Fields; various book drop locations at the library, Park Forest Village Hall, and the Olympia Fields Post Office; and more.

Scheduled upcoming activities at the Library include the following:

Wednesday, January 1, 2020 (All day)

Thursday, January 2, 2020 – 1:30 PM

It’s CRAFT TIME! Drop-In and BE CREATIVE!

Friday, January 3, 2020 – 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

The Great Courses: Art Across the Ages

Friday, January 3, 2020 – 1:30 PM

It’s CRAFT TIME! Drop-In and BE CREATIVE!

Saturday, January 4, 2020 – 1:00 PM

The joy of our Paint & Chips program is snacking while you paint! You don’t have to know a single thing about painting. Just show up and be CREATIVE!

All Materials Provided. REGISTRATION REQUIRED!

for kids and teens

Location: Ringering Room

Monday, January 6, 2020 – 11:00 AM

Sensory play is any activity that stimulates children’s senses: touch, smell, taste, sight, and hearing. Stimulating the senses helps children develop thinking, language, social-emotional, and physical skills.

Children of all abilities are welcome.

Monday, January 6, 2020 – 1:00 PM

GET CREATIVE with our weekly art session just for Homeschool Families! Broaden your imagination while exploring the various elements of Art.

Registration is Required!

Monday, January 6, 2020 – 3:30 PM

Drop-In every Monday for art in the afternoon.

All materials provided. While supplies last.

Tuesday, January 7, 2020 – 3:30 PM

Drop-In and discover your inner artist through a guided project.

Wednesday, January 8, 2020 – 11:00 AM

Babies and their parents or caregivers are invited to READ, SING and GROW in this weekly storytime. This program is geared toward babies 0-36 months with an accompanying adult. This is the perfect time for families to bond with their child/childr…

