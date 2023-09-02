Corn Guy Is Back at Main Street Market: Enjoy Delicious Food & More

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The start of September marks the final two months of the Main Street Market. And the Corn Guy is back!

The 50th Annual Main Street Market begins the last third of its six-month season on Saturday.

Plenty of great hot and cold food and a great selection of cookies and cakes are available. The Flamin’ Hotties featuring Chuck will serve their award-winning chili, lemon shakeups, and more.

Chef It Up will return with his special egg rolls and tacos THIS SATURDAY! Mac’s Sweet Corn & Veggies is also back this week!

If you want to plant a garden, stop by and pick up some fresh vegetable and flower plants from Soileviah Farm and Yard N Farm. Don’t miss out!

The Market opens at 7 a.m. RAIN OR SHINE. It closes at noon every Saturday and accepts SNAP/LINK.

Senior Market Coupons for Cook County Residents

Cook County residents can pick up Senior Market Coupons Monday-Friday, 10 am until 4 pm in Village Hall. Go to the Rec & Parks Community Health window. These coupons are available while supplies last. The program is income-based.

Call 708-283-5651 for more details.

Chef It Up

Chef It Up’s egg rolls and Jerk tacos will return THIS WEEK as we enter September. Get ready for more Italian beef, Soul Food, Buffalo chicken, and Jerk chicken egg rolls! Don’t sleep on the fries, either.

Soileviah Farm

Find produce at the Main Street Market. (Photo: VOPF)

Soileviah, with Gina, Dr. Amiel, and Ricky, is a newly Black-owned farm located in Lynwood with 14 acres of land in total.

In the Southland Journal, Gina explains their name: “Everything comes from the soil, including us. And we live from the soil.”

Their produce is fresh and organic, such as their homemade honey.

Like Yard N Farm, they sell out quickly, so get there early to get your fix!

The Corn Guy: Mac’s Sweet Corn & Veggies

Customers have been requesting the return of Corn Guy. Now, he’s finally back this season. Mac’s sweet corn is a sight to see. All fresh and all-natural.

Look for the Corn Guy in the front of the market, across from the SNAP/LINK desk.

Flamin Hotties Chili

Flamin Hotties is back this week with their famous award-winning chili. However, they have so much more. There’s seafood and chicken gumbo, honey-glazed jalapeño cornbread, lemon shakeups, coffee, and more! Now serving $6 breakfast!

Yard N Farm

Michelle and Richard own Yard N Farm, one of our great local farms. Fresh produce and herbs are grown right here in Park Forest. Zucchini is officially on the market! Don’t forget to check out Linda’s new flavor of friendship bread!

On September 20, the Market Moves to Somonauk Park for One Day Only

On September 30th, 9-3 PM, the Main Street Market will be at the Somonauk Park Grand Reopening in Park Forest. This date is the only time we will switch venues from 152 Main Street.

The live band, Shades of Wisdom, will return with originals like “Dance My Life Away,” “Cosmic,” “Right Back On My Feet,” and their newest release, “How did I let you get away,” next Saturday!

