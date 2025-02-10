Cook County Commission on Human Rights Launches Just Housing Amendment (JHA) Housing Seeker Survey

Chicago, IL—(ENEWSPF)—The Cook County Commission on Human Rights (CCCHR) launched a public survey for individuals impacted by the criminal justice system and seeking housing in Cook County.

Individuals who meet both the following criteria are encouraged to participate:

Have an arrest or conviction record. Are you currently searching for housing, or have you searched within the last five years?

The survey will remain open until March 31, 2025.

The public survey is the first phase of the Just Housing Amendment (JHA) Impact Assessment (2024-2025). This is the first study of its kind. Through this comprehensive research initiative, CCCHR aims to provide a deeper understanding of the successes and ongoing challenges associated with the JHA. It does in collaboration with Roosevelt University’s Policy Research Collaborative (PRC). The JHA is an amendment to the Cook County Human Rights Ordinance. It prohibits housing discrimination based on an individual’s involvement with the criminal justice system.

The research initiative and its public survey are outgrowths of the Cook County Equity Fund with the support of Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. Regarding the survey launch, President Preckwinkle said, “Assessing the challenges and successes of the Just Housing Amendment increases our ability to enforce the JHA to ensure housing equity across Cook County. This assessment is a significant step as we work to make a structural impact and change outcomes for Cook County residents with criminal justice involvement.”

Partner Organizations

To maximize survey participation, CCCHR has partnered with community organizations to facilitate survey distribution. These organizations include

the Chicago Area Fair Housing Alliance (CAFHA),

Teamwork Englewood,

Uptown People’s Law Center (UPLC),

and Alliance to End Homelessness in Suburban Cook County.

In addition, CCCHR is running an advertising campaign on Pace Suburban Buses through March 2025 to promote the survey.

For more information, visit the Cook County Commission for Human Rights website or access the survey here: https://bit.ly/2025JHASurvey.