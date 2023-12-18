Cook County Board Greenlights Funding for Transportation Projects

Cook County, IL-(ENEWSPF)- With winter officially only days away, it’s not too late to plan for the other primary season in the Chicagoland area: construction season. The Cook County Board of Commissioners has plans well underway, giving the green light to a series of transportation-related projects that promise to elevate the region’s infrastructure. The approved funding, allocated to the County’s Department of Transportation and Highways (DoTH), aims to foster economic development, enhance regional transportation networks, and uplift the overall quality of life in Cook County.

Park Forest will see no significant Cook County transportation projects during the 2024 construction season. However, plans for future digs continue, including a ten-foot-wide pedestrian path along 26th Street from the Forest Preserve to Western Avenue.

In our immediate area, look for continued surface work on Joe Orr Road from State Street to Cottage Grove Road.

(Map: Cook County)

Cook County-wide Approved 2024 Transportation Projects

The approved projects and their respective funding allocations include:

Berkeley | $375,000

Professional engineering services will be engaged to develop a bicycle and pedestrian connection along Taft Avenue leading to the Berkeley Metra Station.

Barrington Township | $300,000

Funds have been earmarked for the construction of the College Street Subdivision Road Improvement project.

Berwyn | $168,000

Berwyn is set to benefit from professional design services. These will be for to improvements along 16th Street, spanning from Harlem Avenue to Lombard Avenue. The project encompasses enhancements to sidewalks, drainage, and lighting.

Brookfield | $208,845

The allocation supports the construction of an enhanced bicycle and pedestrian connection to the Congress Park Metra Station.

Calumet City | $300,000

Professional design services are in line for the improvement and resurfacing of Dolton Road and State Street. This work will extend from Alice Avenue to the Greenway Trail. This initiative aims to enhance safety and mobility along this corridor.

Chicago Ridge | $270,000

The County designated funds to replace ADA-accessible sidewalk ramps across the village.

Country Club Hills | $200,000

Professional design services will be provided for the BP Pipeline shared-use path connecting Community Park at 175th Street and the Tinley Creek Trail.

Glenview | $225,000

The construction of the Central Street Pedestrian Bridge Replacement Project is set to revitalize Glenview’s infrastructure.

Franklin Park | $125,000

Professional engineering services are on the horizon for proposed intersection safety and mobility improvements at Wolf Road, Frontage Road, and Addison Avenue.

Flossmoor | $55,000

Flossmoor will undergo professional design services for the Central Business District Roadway, Pedestrian, and Streetscape Improvements Project.

Justice | $177,764

Justice will see for the construction of sidewalk improvements. This will focus on providing ADA-accessible sidewalk ramps and detectable warnings on the north side of the village.

Merrionette Park | $150,000

Funds will support the construction of the Harry J Rogowski Drive, Troy Drive, and Palisades Drive Resurfacing Project.

Prospect Heights | $65,600

Look for professional design services for the Elmhurst Road Sidewalk Connectivity Project in Prospect Heights.

Prospect Heights | $817,500

The Flood Control Project in Prospect Heights will receive funding for professional design services and construction. The project aims to raise the elevation of Willow Road at the McDonald Creek Tributary A, reducing the frequency of water overtopping the roadway and minimizing road closures.

River Forest | $100,000

River Forest is in line for the construction of sidewalk improvements, focusing on the reconstruction of sidewalk ramps across the village.

Streamwood | $500,000

A substantial allocation for constructing a bicycle and pedestrian bridge over IL-59 in Streamwood is in the works.

Wheeling | $350,000

Wheeling will benefit from professional design services to resurface and improve drainage along Wheeling Road, from Dundee Road to Palatine Road.

These transformative projects underscore the Cook County Board’s commitment to advancing the region’s transportation infrastructure, promoting accessibility, and fostering economic growth. The scheduled initiatives should have a lasting positive impact on the communities they serve.

Note: The rough outline for this article was written with the assistance of OpenAI. The system produced an outline. Other journalists of the Local News Alliance, a nascent organization of five local online publishers, and I decided to experiment with this technology and learn its possibilities and limitations. One requirement of using the technology we agreed on is acknowledging our use of this tech in articles it helps us produce.