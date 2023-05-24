Congresswoman Kelly Continues Calls in U.S. House for Action to End Gun Violence

Washington, D.C.-(ENEWSPF)- Congresswoman Robin Kelly (IL-02) continued her call for action on the House Floor to decry recent shootings, to end gun violence. This has killed and injured dozens of Americans. Already this year, 13,000 Americans died because of a firearm., Gun violence injured thousands more. In her speech. Congresswoman Kelly called for common-sense gun safety measures that already been proven to reduce firearm deaths to end gun violence.

Congresswoman Robin Kelly already led the introduction of the Gun Trafficker Detection Act and the Federal Firearm Licensee Act this Congress.

“Gun violence is a public health crisis that is painfully American. Guns kill far more people in this country than in any of our peer countries. There is a clear policy solution to this crisis if enough of our leaders of have the courage to act,” said Rep. Robin Kelly (IL-02) “The data shows that violence begets violence begets violence. More violence means fewer job opportunities, fewer education opportunities, and fewer opportunities to build a healthy family. The solution is not cutting social security, not cutting Medicaid, not adding onerous work requirements, not cutting school funding. The solution is better gun safety laws. We must invest in our communities to stop the cycle of violence.”