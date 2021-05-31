Come to the Memorial Day Program on the Village Green

Veterans and citizens bow their heads at 2018’s Memorial Day observance in Park Forest. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A Memorial Day Ceremony has been scheduled by the Park Forest American Legion with support from the Veterans Commission.

The program is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday, May 31, on the Village Green in Downtown Park Forest.

Social distancing and face masks required.

Also on Memorial Day, the Park Forest Veterans Commission will be celebrating a post-pandemic Grand Re-opening of the Veterans Closet & Resource Center. This facility is located at 351 Founders Way in Downtown Park Forest and can be reached via phone by calling 708-748-2829.

The Veterans Closet & Resource Center will be open to visitors from 10 am to 12:30 pm.