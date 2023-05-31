Community, Live Theater, Local, Park Forest, Theater

CLUE on Stage Courtesy The Drama Group

CLUE on Stage
Shown here are Miss Scarlet (Linda Cunningham), Wadsworth (Emil Ginter), Colonel Mustard (Joe Hoyt), Mrs. Peacock (Regina Gadotti), Yvette (Samm Hilger), Mr. Green (RJ Cecott), Cook/Telegram girl (Emily Gulbrandsen), Mr. Boddy/Motorist/Chief (Dan Blewitt), Mrs. Peacock (Meghan Hoyt), Unexpected Cop (Mike McDonnell) and Professor Plum (Tim Gannon). (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Drama Group is wickedly excited to present this cult-fan-mystery-murder next in our 91st season, CLUE On Stage – directed by Jim LaPietra and populated with the list of usual suspects. The book was written by Sandy Rustin, based upon the works by Jonathan Lynn, Hunter Foster, Eric Price, and let us not forget the board game.

Show times for CLUE On Stage are 7:30 pm beginning Friday, June 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17; Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm June 11 and 18.

The Drama Group now has an online ticketing service!  We are using BookTix Ticketing and Livestreaming. All tickets are available by going to The Drama Group BookTix website dg.booktix.com, where you will be directed to set up your account with “The Drama Group-BookTix Box Office.” Or you may always opt to call our Box Office at 708-755-3444.

SYNOPSIS: CLUE on Stage

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects.

Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out…WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!

Come and see if you can figure out “whodunit!”

CAST

NAME

CHARACTER

TOWN OF RESIDENCE

Emil Ginter

Wadsworth

Chicago, IL

Samm Hilger

Yvette

Worth, IL

Joe Hoyt

Col. Mustard

Flossmoor, IL

Regina Gadotti

Mrs. White

Chicago Heights, IL

Meghan Hoyt

Mrs. Peacock

Flossmoor, IL

R J Cecott

Mr. Green

Hickory Hills, IL

Tim Gannon

Prof. Plum

La Grange Park, IL

Linda Cunningham

Miss Scarlet

Burr Ridge, IL

Dan Blewitt

Mr Boddy/Motorist/Chief

Crete, IL

Emily Gulbrandsen

Cook / Telegram Girl

Hobart, IN

Michael McDonnell

Unexpected Cop

Cedar Lake, IN

 

 

 

PRODUCTION STAFF

POSITION

TOWN OF RESIDENCE

Jim LaPietra

Director

Berwyn, IL

Mary Ellen Fawk

Assistant Director

Chicago Heights, IL

RJ Cecott

Violence Coordinator

Hickory Hills, IL

Russ Hoganson

Set Designer

Homewood, IL

Jordyne Pippenger

Lighting Design

Naperville, IL

Jennifer Larkin

Asst. Light Design

New Lenox, IL

Jimmy Poynton

Sound

Hickory Hills, IL

Diane Principe

Costumes

Crete, IL

Regina Gadotti

Hair and Make Up

Chicago Heights, IL

Bob Sullivan

Construction Lead

Homewood, IL

Barb Whitney

Paint Chair

Richton Park, IL

Andy Leahy

Props and Décor

Chicago Heights, IL

Arlene Freeman

Asst Props and Décor

Homewood, IL

Chuck Kaffka

Stage Manager

Tinley Park, IL

Jim LaPietra

Production Manager

Berwyn, IL

Diane Kaffka

Marketing

Tinley Park, IL

Tina Zagone

Publicity / Marketing

Olympia Fields, IL


            
