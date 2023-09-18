Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with Park Forest

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Village of Park Forest is celebrating National Hispanic American Heritage Month.

Each year, Americans observe National Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15. They celebrate the histories, cultures, and contributions of American citizens. These citizens’ ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.

Park Forest is celebrating the month by educating residents about influential Hispanic Americans. Come see the display in the Village Hall lobby. Earlier this week, the Village hosted “Taco Tuesday” and provided lunch to residents visiting Village Hall.

A Village that Embraces Diversity

Evelyn Randle, the community relations coordinator, explained that educating residents about the contributions of people from diverse backgrounds is essential.

“People come to Village Hall every day, and this month, they’ll see poster boards with various Hispanic Americans from different backgrounds, but they all contributed to this nation in their own special way,” Randle said. “The Village highlights a host of notable Hispanic Americans, from entertainers like Jennifer Lopez to the first Hispanic American to serve on the Supreme Court, Sonia Sotomayor.”

Randle added that other events are happening around the Park Forest area to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Governors State University is hosting several events throughout the month. These include a Latinx Heritage Month Visual Display. There, residents can learn about the contributions, cuisine, and notable figures in Latin culture.

This is news from the Village of Park Forest.