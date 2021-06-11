Celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Event in Park Forest Saturday

Park Forest will host an LGBTQ+ Pride event Saturday in Park Forest. (VOPF)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Village of Park Forest is hosting a first-ever LGBTQ+ Pride event Saturday at Dining on the Green. The event is free and includes an open mic, a DJ, appetizers, and wine & chocolate.

Billed as an “indoor/outdoor” event, the Community Relations and LGBTQ Committee planned this afternoon to celebrate Pride in the month of June.

Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 3:00 – 8:00 PM.

Those interested in attending are asked to register at Eventbrite to help with planning. Registration is FREE.

Information and registration is also available on Facebook here.

“Join us for an afternoon of plenty of Wine, Music, Great conversation and fun!” the committee and Village say of the event.

More information is with Evelyn Sterling-Randle, Community Relations Coordinator for the Village of Park Forest at [email protected] or 708.283.5621.