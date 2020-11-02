Park Forest Free Small Business Webinar to Feature Energy-Saving Opportunities

Joslin Mourillon and Sean McCarthy will present a free webinar for small businesses on Thursday, Nov. 5 from 1 PM to 2 PM on Zoom. (Photos: VOPF)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Village of Park Forest will host a free webinar for small businesses to share energy-saving opportunities through an energy efficiency program.

If your small business is looking for ways to save money and use less energy, this webinar promises to show how you can reduce costs and improve operations through energy efficiency.

This free 1-hour webinar will include the following information on the ComEd Energy Efficiency Program:

Free energy assessments

Instant discounts

Standard and custom incentives

Application process

Mr. Joslin Mourillon, Senior Outreach Professional of the ComEd Energy Efficiency Program will speak about incentives that can help you reduce your energy consumption.

He will be joined by Sean McCarthy, Vice-President, Special Initiatives & Business Development of Comcast Business who will speak on the following:

Details on Comcast Business expansion in DownTown Park Forest

Services now available due to this improvement

Small business solutions

“Join us for these informative presentations via Zoom on Thursday, November 5 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.,” the Village of Park Forest urges.

To sign up, please click on the advertisement in the side margin or here below:

Please have the Zoom application installed on your device before the webinar begins.