Park Forest Free Business Webinar: How to Compete with Online-Only Retailers

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Village of Park Forest is offering a free business webinar this Wednesday, June 24: BRICK-and-MORTAR: How to Compete with Online-Only Retailers.

The focus of the Zoom webinar will be to develop a game plan to increase traffic and sales from the leading commercial marketing research company.

The event will last one hour and will include the following:

2019 performance by retail subtype and location

What tenants and sectors are driving openings and closures

Trends that Brick and Mortar retailers are using to grow traffic and sales

Internet proof retailers

The organizers stress that participants must load the Zoom app before signing into the webinar.

The presenter is Brandon Svec, Director of Market Analytics of the CoStar Group.

Mr. Svec is a Director and Market Economist with CoStar Group where he leads the firm’s research and analysis on the Illinois multifamily, office, logistics, and retail markets.

Before his time at CoStar, Brandon was Vice President of Research and Product Development at Inland Real Estate Investment Corporation, where he structured private and publicly registered real estate-focused investment vehicles and led firm-wide research initiatives.

Prior to this role, Brandon was Vice President and Director of Due Diligence at Inland Securities Corporation, where he was responsible for due diligence on over $1.5 billion of real estate securities.

In addition, Brandon has extensive commercial real estate financing experience from his time as a credit analyst and commercial portfolio officer. Brandon received an MBA from DePaul University’s Kellstadt Graduate School of Business, where he concentrated on real estate finance and investment.

