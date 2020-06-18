Dunagains Irish Pub to Reopen June 26

Dunagains Irish Pub (SUPPLIED)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Dunagains Irish Pub put a statement on its Facebook page that they will in fact reopen on June 26. It appears rumors were circulating that they Amy and Robert Gain had decided to close the iconic Park Forest once-upon-a-time-Tattlers tavern for good.

This is not the case.

“NO, Dunagains Irish Pub is not closing for good,” the statement read. “YES, we know our website is waaaaay out of date. [sic]

“We ARE Reopening June 26th as the state moves to phase 4.

“So what does that mean? We’ve done the reading so you don’t have to. It means we will be open at 50% capacity.”

The owners stress that those who do not feel well or are showing symptoms of COVID-19 stay home.

“If you’re in the local area, we will still deliver to you,” the statement said.

The pub’s tables will be distanced “until we get to phase 5.”

“If you cannot maintain social distancing, we ask that you wear a mask,” the owners said in the statement.

The pub does take orders for takeout. This writer looks forward to the cod sandwich again.