COVID-19: Park Forest Village Hall Closed, All Meetings Canceled

Melinda and her contractor Franco wait outside a locked Village Hall Thursday afternoon seeking a permit. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Village Services Will Continue

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Park Forest Village Hall and the Downtown Property Management Office are temporarily closed to the public as of Wednesday, March 18, the Village said in a statement.

The offices will be open for phone calls, general questions, and can take payments over the phone during regular business hours.

The decision was made by Park Forest Mayor Jonathan Vanderbilt, the Park Forest Board of Trustees, and senior staff for the village after learning new details from the CDC, the federal government, and state officials on the coronavirus, according to the statement.

Park Forest leaders hope to reopen Village Hall on April 6 pending the status of the coronavirus spread.

Park Forest’s police and fire operations will continue as normal during this period. Additionally, Recreation and Parks and Public Works crews will remain with a full complement of staff in the field.

Departments located inside of Village Hall with service counters will be the most impacted due to the temporary closure. With counter windows temporarily closed, alternative methods of servicing the public will be ramped up. This includes the use of email, phone, fax, and the mailbox located outside of the south entrance of Village Hall.

For complete details on the impact of the temporary closure and cancellations by the village department, please see below:

Administration & Finance

Phone: 708-283-5605 or 708-283-5608

Status: In-person service suspended through April 3. Staff available by email and phone.

Community Development

Phone: 708-503-7703

Status: In-person service suspended through April 3. Staff available by email and phone. Inspections suspended through April 3. Building permit process operating as normal. Applications and procedures for change of occupancy temporarily revised. All applications are available online.

Applications can be dropped off at the Village Hall drop-box. Approvals will be mailed. Delays expected.

Economic Development & Planning

Phone: 708-283-5622

Status: In-person service suspended through April 3. Staff available by email and phone. Business Breakfast previously scheduled for March 18 is canceled. While Governor Pritzker has mandated the closure of bars, restaurants, and gaming establishments – delivery and curbside services are permitted.

Many small businesses in Park Forest rely on your patronage to survive. Please consider patronizing local businesses first. Many have instituted additional health and safety measures to protect their staff, vendors, and customers.

Check the Village website for periodic updates on specific businesses.

Public Works

708-503-7702

Status: In-person service suspended through April 3. Staff available by email and phone.

Recreation, Parks & Community Health

708-748-2005

Status: In-person service suspended through April 3. Staff available by email and phone. All recreation facilities closed and programming canceled through March 30. All March shows at Freedom Hall canceled.

Water Billing

708-748-1112

Status: In-person service suspended through April 3. Staff available by email and phone. Residents needing to make water bill payment should do so in the following ways during this period:

Online

By Phone at 833-230-2598

Or by utilizing the drop-box located outside of the south doors of Village Hall

No water shut-offs will be scheduled until April 30. No late fees assessed to water bills until May 8. Water currently turned off for non-payment will remain off until payment satisfied.

Residents needing to purchase a village sticker should do so online.

All meetings, including village board meetings and volunteer board and commission meetings, at Village Hall are also canceled through April 4 due to recommendations on the limiting of crowd size.

Village officials will continue to monitor issues related to the coronavirus and will post updates to the village’s website as conditions change.

For questions, please call 708-748-1112.

