Boil Order Advisory Lifted for Most of Park Forest

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- With the exception of Lincolnwood, village officials lifted the boil order advisory.

The Lincolnwood neighborhood, east and west of North Orchard Drive, includes all homes north of North Street and south of Route 30/Lincoln Highway.

“Things went much better than expected, so the boil order advisory has been lifted for two-thirds of the Village,” said Joshua Vincent, Communications Coordinator for the Village of Park Forest. “Only the Lincolnwood area is under the advisory.”

“We thank residents for their collaboration and patience,” Mr. Vincent said. This new water tower will serve the community for the next 50 years.”

So, jump in, the water’s fine. But not yet in Lincolnwood.