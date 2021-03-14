Better Together at Freedom Hall March 19-21

Bruce A. Henry. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Better Together: Songs of Hope and Healing — Livestream from Freedom Hall and On Demand March 19-21

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Freedom Hall, in cooperation with the band Better Together, is proud to announce its first in-house streaming concert production of 2021: Songs of Hope and Healing: Soul, Jazz, & Gospel Favorites. The show premieres Friday, March 19 at 7 pm and will be available on-demand Saturday, March 20, and Sunday, March 21, streaming on the Stellar platform.

Better Together is a powerhouse group of top-level musical souls on a journey to unite people around amazing music and good vibes. Featuring vocalist Bruce A. Henry (“bell-pure voice”—Miami Herald), guitarist Henry Johnson (“impressive”—L.A. Times), pianist Jo Ann Daugherty (“★★★★”—Downbeat), acoustic bassist Joshua Ramos (Ramsey Lewis), and drummer Ryan Bennett (Jersey Boys), the band taps into the universal power of music to bring people together during these times when we need more love and understanding.

Featuring inspirational hits by artists such as Al Jarreau, Curtis Mayfield, and Sam Cooke, and filmed live in Nathan Manilow Theater, this musical treat is designed to lift listeners into a new awareness of connection and positivity. Who couldn’t use a little HOPE and HEALING right now?

As a special treat to those tuning in for the live stream premiere on Friday 3/19, the artists will join us in watching the show and interacting on the chat board.

Tickets are $15 or $25 (pay what you can) and are available here.

More information on how to access and view the event can be found at the Freedom Hall Nathan Manilow Theatre website.