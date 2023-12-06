ATF Rule Proposal to Expand Background Checks Has IL Congressional Support

Washington, D.C.-(ENEWSPF)- Congresswoman Robin Kelly (D-IL) and U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, led letters signed by over 160 Members of Congress in support of a proposed rule by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) titled “Definition of ‘Engaged in the Business’ as a Dealer in Firearms.” This proposed ATF rule utilizes Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA) provisions. BSCA passed in 2022 and President Biden signed it into law. It expands background check requirements for gun sellers not previously classified as a Federal firearm licensee (FFL).

The proposed rule will expand the definition of “engaged in the business” of dealing firearms to anyone who sells firearms to earn a profit, requiring them to register as an FFL and perform background checks. By doing so, this rule will close potential loopholes that allow individuals to avoid background checks. The initiative aligns with the overarching goal of the BSCA, which is to prevent gun violence and create safer communities.

The full text of the letter can be found HERE:

Congresswoman Kelly on Proposed ATF Rule

“The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act was a historic step forward to prevent gun violence. We want to make our communities safer for everyone. The proposed ATF rule to clarify and strengthen background check requirements honors the spirit of the BSCA and will help prevent guns from falling into the wrong hands,” said Congresswoman Robin Kelly. “I am proud to lead my colleagues in support of the rule and reflect our unwavering commitment to public safety. I will continue to support robust efforts to strengthen gun violence prevention laws and invest in communities.”

Senator Durbin

“Too many families have mourned the loss of a loved one – children, parents, friends. This is due to rampant gun violence in this country. We must implement further gun violence prevention measures, including ensuring that everyone who purchases a gun passes a background check. Under existing law, certain gun sellers can evade the requirement to perform background checks, potentially allowing firearms to fall into the wrong hands,” said Durbin. “I’m joining my colleagues in support of ATF’s proposed rule to close that loophole and require gun dealers to do their due diligence and conduct background checks on their buyers.”

Congresswoman Lucy McBath

“For the first time in three decades, Congress came together to address the American crisis of gun violence. We passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act,” Congresswoman Lucy McBath said. “With this proposed rule, we have the opportunity to take another step towards strengthening our background check system. We can close dangerous loopholes that put our communities at risk. I thank my colleagues for their support. Together, we continue to speak up to save lives.”

Rep. Mike Thompson

“Closing loopholes that gun sellers use to avoid background checks is an essential step towards ensuring that people who are a danger to themselves or others are not able to purchase firearms. I’m proud to work with gun violence prevention leaders like Robin Kelly and other members of the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force on moving towards universal background checks. This rule will help us save lives and keep our communities safe from the scourge of gun violence, and I look forward to a continued partnership with ATF to close loopholes and crack down on bad actors seeking to exploit our laws,” said Rep. Mike Thompson.

Rep. Dean on the Proposed ATF Rule

“The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act was an urgent response to the gun violence epidemic that continues to shatter families and communities — and it’s critical we seize this historic legislation, which is a necessary first step in gun safety reform, to help save lives,” Rep. Dean said. “The ATF’s proposed rule builds on our legislation to close potential loopholes in firearm sales. I’m grateful for Congresswoman Robin Kelly for leading congressional support of this ATF rule.”

President of Everytown for Gun Safety

“America’s current background check system is riddled with loopholes. We are at the point where it’s like having two security lines at the airport. There is one where people are required to be screened. There is another one where people can stroll through carrying whatever guns they want. You can guess which line the criminals prefer. Closing the online and gun show loopholes will keep weapons out of the hands of dangerous people and save lives. We thank Representative Kelly and Senator Durbin and all of the signatories to this comment. We urge the Administration to urgently finalize their proposed rule as written,” said John Feinblatt. Mr. Feinblatt is the President of Everytown for Gun Safety.