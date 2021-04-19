April Showers Monday, then Snow Tuesday

A snow-laden tree in the Dominican Way courtyard at Marian Catholic High School. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Did you put your shovel away? Might be time to dig it out again. Winter’s stubborn grasp has not let up yet. Monday shows a chance of April showers, but Monday night brings a transition from showers to snow. Tuesday? There’s a 70% chance of the white flakes falling.

According to the National Weather Service, after a Sunday night of isolated sprinkles before 9 pm, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 43. There will be a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday, however, shows a 40 percent chance of rain after 10 am. Look for partly sunny skies, with a high near 54. There will be a west southwest wind around 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday night begins the return to winter’s chill. There will be a chance of rain before 2 am, then a chance of rain and snow. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low of only 36. There will be a light northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

And snow is likely Tuesday, possibly mixed with rain, becoming all snow after 4 pm. It will be cloudy, with a high near 38. The wind will be north northeast 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Yes, we said that. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible.

Thought perhaps spring was in the air for good? Not so fast.