steps with pots on natural flowers on each
An in-person session on container gardening will be held at the library on April 8. (Image PFPL)
Library, Life and Living, Local, Park Forest

April Brings Gardening Tips, Virtual Talks, and Autism Awareness to the Park Forest Library

by on

More in Library:

Park Forest Public Library

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- As the weather turns warmer, the Park Forest Public Library is offering two events – one in-person and one virtual - to help patrons with their gardening efforts.

On Saturday, April 8 at 1 p.m., the library will present Container Garden Secrets. The program covers how to purchase the right container, plant selection, and proper planting and maintenance to ensure success. All participants receive a free plant to take home.

You've reached subscriber-only content

Register for free to continue reading  Free 3-day trial

Already a subscriber? Log in here.