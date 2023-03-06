April Brings Gardening Tips, Virtual Talks, and Autism Awareness to the Park Forest Library

Park Forest Public Library
Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- As the weather turns warmer, the Park Forest Public Library is offering two events – one in-person and one virtual - to help patrons with their gardening efforts.
On Saturday, April 8 at 1 p.m., the library will present Container Garden Secrets. The program covers how to purchase the right container, plant selection, and proper planting and maintenance to ensure success. All participants receive a free plant to take home.
