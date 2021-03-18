Alan “A.J.” Joens of Park Forest Earns Dean’s List Recognition

Dean’s List

Fayette, MO-(ENEWSPF)- Central Methodist University provost Dr. Rita Gulstad announced this week the students included on the Fall 2020 Dean’s List.

Alan “A.J.” Joens, of Park Forest, Ill., joined more than 1,000 students across all CMU campuses met the requirements for placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester.

Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master’s, bachelor’s, and associate’s degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, Mo., and through extension sites and online.

